24,048 Shares in Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Bristow Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,503,615 shares of company stock valued at $34,782,003.

VTOL opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36).

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

