Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 275.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

