10,645 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,645 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $272,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

EXK opened at $3.46 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $536.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.