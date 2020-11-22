Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,645 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 17.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $636,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

EXK opened at $3.46 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $536.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.