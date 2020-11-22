Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.41 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.