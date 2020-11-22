Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

