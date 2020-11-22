Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Coty by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

