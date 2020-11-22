Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,009 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.53. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

