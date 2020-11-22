27,057 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter.

NXE stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark began coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, and IsoEnergy. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

