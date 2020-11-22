JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 111.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.