Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBDRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Santander cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

