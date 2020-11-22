BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.76. 6,581,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,060,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $33,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 35.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,104 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 140.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.