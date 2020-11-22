BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 7.5%

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.76. 6,581,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,060,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $33,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 35.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,104 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 140.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

10,645 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
10,645 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Endeavour Silver Corp.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Endeavour Silver Corp.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report