Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading Up 8.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s share price was up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.78. Approximately 1,716,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,079,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $787,835.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,302 shares in the company, valued at $784,851.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 53,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,416,504.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,550,963 shares of company stock worth $155,648,107 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.