iHuman (NYSE:IH) Trading Up 9.6%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 134,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 411,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

About iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

