Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 9.6% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.47. 222,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 102,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,401,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,944,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

