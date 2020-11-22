So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Up 9.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.48. 2,139,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 580,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on SY shares. TheStreet lowered So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.02 and a beta of 0.25.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in So-Young International by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in So-Young International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in So-Young International in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in So-Young International by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

