Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 134,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 49,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.89 million during the quarter.

GraÃ±a y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

