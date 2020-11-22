Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Up 10%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price traded up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.18. 204,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 927,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $630,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

