Contrasting VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) & Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VivoPower International and Sunnova Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunnova Energy International 0 0 7 1 3.13

Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, indicating that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VivoPower International and Sunnova Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.61 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 24.74 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -11.95

VivoPower International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunnova Energy International.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International beats VivoPower International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

