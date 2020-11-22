Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) vs. Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) Head to Head Contrast

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) and Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Stereotaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $23.43 million 19.90 $7.36 million $0.22 61.00 Stereotaxis $28.90 million 10.89 -$4.59 million ($0.10) -42.70

Zynex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stereotaxis. Stereotaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Stereotaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46% Stereotaxis -18.83% -19.20% -10.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zynex and Stereotaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 96.54%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Stereotaxis.

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynex beats Stereotaxis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also provides Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks; and Stereotaxis Imaging Model S X-ray system, a single-plane and full-power x-ray system, including c-arm, powered table, motorized boom, and large high-definition monitors for a robotic interventional operating room. In addition, it offers disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company provides various disposable components V-Loop, V-Sono, and V-CAS devices; and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems. It markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. The company has a strategic collaboration with Osypka AG to develop a next-generation magnetic ablation catheter using Stereotaxis' robotic technology. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

