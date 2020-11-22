Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) received a C$1.75 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.

AOT opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.67 million and a PE ratio of -35.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.40.

About Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

