Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) vs. The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) Critical Analysis

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and The General Chemical Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.73 billion 0.91 $87.10 million $0.75 18.25 The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than The General Chemical Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kronos Worldwide and The General Chemical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 1 1 1 0 2.00 The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.21%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and The General Chemical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 3.95% 7.89% 3.30% The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kronos Worldwide beats The General Chemical Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

The General Chemical Group Company Profile

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

