Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) & Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Financial Comparison

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Sun Life Financial 6.03% 13.77% 1.07%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Emergent Capital and Sun Life Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Life Financial 1 4 7 0 2.50

Sun Life Financial has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Life Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and Sun Life Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.99 $14.50 million N/A N/A Sun Life Financial $29.90 billion 0.89 $2.22 billion $3.89 11.68

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds, segregated funds, annuities, and guaranteed investment products; and financial and retirement planning services, as well as pooled funds, institutional portfolios, and pension funds. It distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

