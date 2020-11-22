Critical Comparison: Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) versus Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) and Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Delta Galil Industries and Tefron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Galil Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Tefron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Delta Galil Industries and Tefron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Galil Industries 1.48% 8.13% 2.43% Tefron -0.43% -2.83% -0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Tefron shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Tefron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Delta Galil Industries has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tefron has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delta Galil Industries and Tefron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Galil Industries $1.69 billion 0.45 $57.90 million N/A N/A Tefron $155.38 million 0.08 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Delta Galil Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron.

Summary

Delta Galil Industries beats Tefron on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing and sale of underwear, socks, children’s wear, leisure wear and Activewear as well as in development, design, marketing, distribution and sale of branded products in the category of men’s and women’s jeans and outerwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Delta USA, Global Upper Market, Schiesser, Delta Israel, and Delta Premium Brands. The Delta USA Segment engages in the development, design and marketing of lingerie, socks and Activewear to Private Labels. The Global Upper Market segment develops, designs, manufactures and markets men’s and women’s underwear, socks and Activewear manufactured at the Company’s plants and sold to retail chains and to brands in Europe and the United States. The Schiesser segment covers the development, design, manufacture and marketing of labeled women’s, men’s and children’s underwear and Activewear under the Schiesser brand. The Delta Israel segment is involved in the development, design and marketing of labeled women’s and men’s underwear, socks and Activewear products, as well as children’s wear under the Delta brand. The Delta Premium Brands segment engages in development, design, marketing, distribution and sale of premium products under the brands 7 For All Mankind, Splendid, Ella moss. The company was founded by Dov Lautman and Eliezer Peleg in 1975 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

