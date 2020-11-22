Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 17.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VUZI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $3.88 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

