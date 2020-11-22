Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,439 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 49.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the second quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53,837 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the second quarter worth $92,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. Analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MUX shares. ValuEngine lowered McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

