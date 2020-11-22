Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,311 Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highway were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIHO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Highway stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Highway Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

