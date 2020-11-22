34,179 Shares in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of AIM stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $7.11.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 12,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,586.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

