Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $73,000 Position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 12,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

