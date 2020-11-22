Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Agenus by 573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agenus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

AGEN opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $694.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

