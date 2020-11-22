Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 292,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,293.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.