Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 125,869 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $8.21 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

