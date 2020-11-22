Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,244 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 142,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,199.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,737 shares during the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMT stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

