Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $92,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $958.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

