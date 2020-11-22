Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,917 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 63.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 150,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

