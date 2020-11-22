Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCV opened at $5.79 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

