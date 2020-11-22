Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tilray by 58.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $936.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares in the company, valued at $20,428,104.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock worth $12,570,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

