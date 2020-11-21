California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Woodward worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Woodward by 109.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Woodward by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,172,037. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

