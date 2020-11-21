Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Woodward by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

