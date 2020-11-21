New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.