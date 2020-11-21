Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 70,547 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,547 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

