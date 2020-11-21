New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of PRA Health Sciences worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 202,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRAH. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

