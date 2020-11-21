Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 125.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 64.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Bancolombia by 76.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 36.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $30.18 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.3201 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.