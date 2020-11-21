Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

VRSK stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $43,080,783. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

