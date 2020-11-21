Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 173.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 57,677 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,535 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

