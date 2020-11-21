Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 977 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after acquiring an additional 439,102 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 446,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,473,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of CSL opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

