California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.33 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,721,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $30.01 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

