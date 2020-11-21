KeyCorp Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $45.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RXN. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

RXN opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,182,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexnord by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

