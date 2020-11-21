Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,060 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLIT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Harmonic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmonic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

