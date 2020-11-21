Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 204 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 313.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 132.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,165,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $304.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $316.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

